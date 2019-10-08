This content was published on October 8, 2019 5:29 PM

Still more popular than online betting: table games (KEYSTONE/GAETAN BALLY)

When it comes to gambling, nearly 3% of the Swiss population is either addicted or at risk of addiction.

That was the finding of a study commissioned by the Federal Gaming Commissionexternal link and the Swiss Lottery and Betting Board (Comlot)external link.

On behalf of the two committees, the Swiss Institute for Addiction and Health Researchexternal link analysed the data on gambling in 2017 and compared it with the data for 2012.

"It is important to have this kind of analysis with the new law on gambling coming into force on January 1," Manuel Richard of Comlot stressed at a press conference in Bern on Tuesday.

Out of 18,832 respondents, 69% said they had gambled at some point in their lives. In 2012, it was 70.6%. Just over half (55%) said they had played in 2017.

Lottery most popular

The most popular games were Swiss lotteries (48.2%), followed by bingo or other private games (14.3%), table games (8.6%), vending machines and slot machines operated in Swiss casinos (6.7%), gaming rooms and casinos abroad and foreign lotteries (5.7% in total), Swiss sports betting (4.5%) and gambling with international online operators (2.3%).

The share of regular players has fallen in recent years: 18% in 2007, 16.9% in 2012 and 16.4% in 2017. Two years ago, most players invested small amounts, with 44.1% wagering less than CHF10 ($10.06) a month and 39% CHF10-99.

In 2017, 2.8% of respondents were "at risk" and 0.2% showed pathological addiction levels. This is especially so with online games offered by international operators (22.1%), while the ratio for other types of games ranges from 2.9% to 14.3%.

New gambling law Swiss gamblers to lose access to websites of foreign casinos The provision of the new Swiss gambling law which restricts online gambling to a few authorised Swiss-based casinos comes into effect on July 1. This content was published on June 24, 2019 11:52 AM See in another language: 1 See in another language: 1 Languages: 1 Chinese (zh) 瑞士彩民将无法访问外国博彩网站





Keystone-SDA/sm

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram