Geneva taxi drivers strike in protest of Uber
Dozens of taxi drivers staged a strike in Geneva to protest a decision by the authorities to allow the ride-hailing company to resume business in the Swiss city.This content was published on October 17, 2022 - 17:57
The strike follows months of dispute and failed negotiations over the conditions of Uber drivers and the legal status of the American company.
On Friday, the Geneva authorities decided to suspend a ban on Uber activities after it agreed to a new ‘dual’ modelExternal link that gives drivers the choice of remaining independent or becoming employees of a daughter company.
Critics have argued that Uber is sidestepping a court ruling that forces the company to treat drivers as employees.
Negotiations to resolve backdated claims of wages and social security contributions are ongoing.
Taxi drivers complained on Monday that the authorities are not been tough enough and have offered too many concessions that allow Uber to operate despite the unresolved issues.
