Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Geneva taxi drivers strike in protest of Uber

Uber's activities in Switzerland have sparked legal disputes. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

Dozens of taxi drivers staged a strike in Geneva to protest a decision by the authorities to allow the ride-hailing company to resume business in the Swiss city.

This content was published on October 17, 2022 - 17:57
swissinfo.ch/mga

The strike follows months of dispute and failed negotiations over the conditions of Uber drivers and the legal status of the American company.

On Friday, the Geneva authorities decided to suspend a ban on Uber activities after it agreed to a new ‘dual’ modelExternal link that gives drivers the choice of remaining independent or becoming employees of a daughter company.

Critics have argued that Uber is sidestepping a court ruling that forces the company to treat drivers as employees.

Negotiations to resolve backdated claims of wages and social security contributions are ongoing.

Taxi drivers complained on Monday that the authorities are not been tough enough and have offered too many concessions that allow Uber to operate despite the unresolved issues.


Articles in this story

In compliance with the JTI standards

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Share this story

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?