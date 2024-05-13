German court upholds extremist classification for far-right party

MUENSTER, Germany (Reuters) – A German high court on Monday ruled that domestic security services could continue to treat the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) as a potentially extremist party, meaning they retain the right to subject it to surveillance, including wiretapping.

The ruling by the higher administrative court in Muenster upholds an earlier finding by a Cologne lower court. No further appeal on the facts of the case is possible.