German exports rebound in March but industrial orders disappoint

1 minute

By Rachel More

(Reuters) – German exports rebounded in March by 0.9% on the previous month, increasing more than forecast, the federal statistics office reported on Tuesday.

Analysts’ polled by Reuters had expected exports to increase by 0.4%.

The March rise followed a revised 1.6% decline in exports in February, which had prompted Germany’s BGA trade association to warn that falling competitiveness and rising protectionism were taking their toll on the country’s export-focused economy.

In March, Europe’s largest economy saw increases in exports to EU member states and third countries, by 0.5% and 1.3% respectively, according to the data.

Imports were up 0.3% on the month, the statistics office said, following a revised 3.0% rise in February.

The foreign trade balance showed a surplus of 22.3 billion euros in March, compared with a forecast 22.2 billion euros and 21.4 billion the previous month.

The statistics office publishes more detailed economic data on its website.

The office also reported a surprise decline in industrial orders in March, which fell by 0.4% on the previous month.