Demonstrators in Swiss capital demand better access to mental health care

In their call to demonstrate, the rally organisers demanded that psychotherapy should be accessible and affordable for all. Keystone-SDA

Thousands of people demonstrated in Bern on Saturday afternoon in favour of access to mental health care for all. They condemned the long waiting lists, the lack of access to therapy and the absence of a clear pricing system.

Français fr Manifestation à Berne pour l'accès à la psychothérapie Original Read more: Manifestation à Berne pour l'accès à la psychothérapie

The demonstrators, who organisers said totaled around 5,000, held banners proclaiming, among other things, “Psychotherapy should not be a luxury” and “Your therapist is angry”. A minute’s silence was observed in memory of victims of suicide.

“Health is not a market,” said psychotherapist Valentina Achermann, a member of Bern’s city parliament. She called for “money, time and respect”. In her view, it is unthinkable that people in one of the richest countries in the world should have to wait so long to see a therapist.

Affordable for all

In their call to demonstrate, the rally organisers demanded that psychotherapy should be accessible and affordable for all. To achieve this, they called for adequate fees, less bureaucracy, affordable training places and better working conditions. The organisers also called for solidarity with those affected.

The demonstration was organised by the “Mental Health for All” initiative, a group of professionals, students and people interested in the field of psychotherapeutic care throughout Switzerland. Their demands were supported by the Social Democrats, the Green Party and various trade unions and organisations active in the health sector.

Disputed pricing system

The organisers are critical of the prescription model in force since 2022, which has been the subject of bitter negotiations between professional organisations and health insurers. Psychotherapists can have their services reimbursed by basic health insurance if patients have a doctor’s prescription. However, insurers are complaining that this will lead to additional costs and are planning to reduce fees.

The professional organisations did not take an active part in the demonstration, so as not to offend the negotiating partners at this delicate time, said the Zurich cantonal association. A draft national price system has been on the table since June.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

