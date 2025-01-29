Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
International Geneva

DRC fighting: UN reports rape and relocates non-essential staff

UN speaks of rape and looting in Goma
UN speaks of rape and looting in Goma Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
DRC fighting: UN reports rape and relocates non-essential staff
Listening: DRC fighting: UN reports rape and relocates non-essential staff

The United Nations (UN) has relocated its non-essential staff from Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) after M23 rebels entered the city on Monday. Reports of rape and looting by fighters have surfaced, a spokesperson in Geneva said on Tuesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

An official from the UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told the press that “essential personnel” remain in Goma. Gunfire, including mortar rounds, was still being heard on Tuesday morning in the eastern DRC city. Looting and attacks on humanitarian sites, including those of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), are also taking place.

+Calls for DRC to benefit from $150m Glencore corruption damages

Electricity, internet, and water supplies have been cut off. “Goma is still offline,” the spokesperson added. A World Food Programme (WFP) official in the DRC said the challenges for those fleeing the city are enormous. Around half a million people have left their homes in recent weeks.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Inside Geneva Podcast - Listen Now

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Federal government must set priorities for transport infrastructure projects

More

Swiss government must prioritise transport projects

This content was published on Following the no to motorway expansions and additional costs for future rail infrastructure, the Swiss government must set priorities for road and rail expansion.

Read more: Swiss government must prioritise transport projects
St. Bernard Foundation in Martigny VS celebrates its 20th birthday

More

Swiss St Bernard foundation turns 20

This content was published on The Fondation Barry du Grand-St-Bernard in Martigny, southwestern Switzerland, is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Read more: Swiss St Bernard foundation turns 20

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR