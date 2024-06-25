Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
International Geneva

Summer profiles: women defending other women around the world

Group of women protesting in Lebanon
On Inside Geneva, we’re bringing you a series of summer profiles, from doctors in war zones to researchers into the diseases that affect the world’s poorest.

Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Today, we talk to international human rights lawyer Antonia Mulvey, who devotes herself to defending women.

“With many of those that we work with, who have been subjected to sexual violence, part of it is listening to them, hearing them, acknowledging what has happened,” Mulvey says.

From Somalia, to Sudan, or Lebanon, Mulvey and her colleagues offer support and advice, but the women affected are always in control.

“Some have the courage and bravery to step forward, and we represent them in legal cases. But they have to lead the way,” she adds.

Mulvey also hopes to inspire other women.

“Let’s step up, let’s work with women, let’s work with women’s groups, to take more cases, to keep challenging it, to keep pushing that door open,” Mulvey concludes.

Join host Imogen Foulkes on Inside Geneva.

