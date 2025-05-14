Proposed Swiss surveillance law ‘identical to Russia’

This is “clearly a major violation of the right to privacy,” Proton founder Andy Yen told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.
“This revision attempts to implement something that has been deemed illegal in the European Union and the United States.”
Yen believes such measures would harm Switzerland’s reputation and its ability to compete internationally. This would in turn force Proton, an encrypted email service that boasts 100 million users, to review whether it wants to stay in Geneva.
