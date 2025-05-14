Proposed Swiss surveillance law ‘identical to Russia’

The Swiss government wants greater access to personal data. Keystone

Encrypted email service Proton has threatened to leave Switzerland if a proposed tightening of data surveillance laws come into effect.

The government’s recommended law changes would require encrypted messaging services, such as Threema, WhatsApp, and Proton, to identify and retain user data.

This is “clearly a major violation of the right to privacy,” Proton founder Andy Yen told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

“This revision attempts to implement something that has been deemed illegal in the European Union and the United States.”

Yen believes such measures would harm Switzerland’s reputation and its ability to compete internationally. This would in turn force Proton, an encrypted email service that boasts 100 million users, to review whether it wants to stay in Geneva.

“I think we would have no choice but to leave Switzerland,” said Yen. “The law would become almost identical to the one in force today in Russia. It’s an untenable situation.”

“We would be less confidential as a company in Switzerland than Google based in the United States. That would be impossible for our business model.”

Yen appealed to Bern to show more common sense when updating surveillance laws.

The Swiss government’s update of two ordinances on data surveillance is also causing a stir in political circles.

