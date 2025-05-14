Proposed Swiss surveillance law ‘identical to Russia’

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
International Geneva

The Swiss government wants greater access to personal data.
The Swiss government wants greater access to personal data. Keystone
Encrypted email service Proton has threatened to leave Switzerland if a proposed tightening of data surveillance laws come into effect.  

This content was published on
2 minutes
RTS

The government’s recommended law changes would require encrypted messaging services, such as Threema, WhatsApp, and Proton, to identify and retain user data.

+ Swiss government accused of massive online surveillance

This is “clearly a major violation of the right to privacy,” Proton founder Andy Yen told Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

“This revision attempts to implement something that has been deemed illegal in the European Union and the United States.”

Yen believes such measures would harm Switzerland’s reputation and its ability to compete internationally. This would in turn force Proton, an encrypted email service that boasts 100 million users, to review whether it wants to stay in Geneva.

+Surveillance: The exception has become the rule

“I think we would have no choice but to leave Switzerland,” said Yen. “The law would become almost identical to the one in force today in Russia. It’s an untenable situation.”

“We would be less confidential as a company in Switzerland than Google based in the United States. That would be impossible for our business model.”

Yen appealed to Bern to show more common sense when updating surveillance laws.

The Swiss government’s update of two ordinances on data surveillance is also causing a stir in political circles.

Adaptted from French by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out the short survey below to help us understand your needs.

