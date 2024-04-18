Italy hopes any Israeli retaliation on Iran will be targeted

CAPRI, Italy (Reuters) – Israel will probably retaliate for Iran’s missile and drone attack on April 13, Italy’s foreign minister said on Thursday, adding that he hoped any response would be targeted and doesn’t trigger an escalation.

“Our appeal is always for prudence and de-escalation,” Antonio Tajani told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers. “We hope that Israel’s response, which will probably come, will be a targeted response and not something that provokes escalation.”