Kremlin says Russia is working with partners after report on payment delays for oil

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia was working with partners amid unprecedented pressure from the United States and European Union after Reuters reported Moscow was experiencing some delays for oil payments.

Reuters reported that Russian oil firms face delays of up to several months to be paid for crude and fuel as banks in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) become more wary of U.S. secondary sanctions.