Kremlin says Russia working with partners after report on payment delays for oil

1 minute

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia was working with partners amid unprecedented pressure from the U.S. and European Union after Reuters reported Moscow was experiencing some delays for oil payments.

Reuters reported that Russian oil firms face delays of up to several months to be paid for crude and fuel as banks in China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates become more wary of U.S. secondary sanctions.

Payment delays reduce revenue to the Kremlin and make them erratic, allowing Washington to achieve its dual policy sanction goals – to disrupt money going to the Kremlin to punish it for the war in Ukraine while not interrupting global energy flows.

“Since the countries you mentioned are under unprecedented pressure from the financial and other authorities of the US and EU, of course this work is being carried out, but it is being carried out in a discrete mode,” Peskov told reporters at a conference call.

“We are working very constructively with our partners and intensely, taking into account the dangers that arise from this unprecedented pressure, which is in violation of all clear rules and norms of international trade and economic relations.”