Three children hurt in stabbing at Zurich care centre
A 23-year-old man attacked several children with a stabbing weapon at a daycare in the Oerlikon area of Zurich on Tuesday. One seriously injured and two moderately injured boys aged five were taken to hospital.
An after-school care worker was walking with several children from a kindergarten to an after-school care centre when a man with a stabbing weapon attacked the children on Berninastrasse, according to Zurich city police.
The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was arrested without resistance and was taken to a police station by Zurich city police, it was reported.
