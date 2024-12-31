Appeals filed against new Rottweiler ban in Zurich

The Zurich Administrative Court has received several appeals against a new ban on Rottweilers starting on January 1, 2025, the court has confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

The period to appeal the new rules has not yet ended. However, since the appeals do not have a suspensive effect, the ban will go into effect on Wednesday. The court could later correct the decision by the Zurich cantonal government earlier in December.

Opponents believe that banning Rottweilers would not solve any problems. In their view, the cantonal executive should tighten requirements for owners by introducing more courses and controls. A petition has also been submitted that has so far collected more than 12,000 signatures.

According to the disputed legislation, it will no longer be possible to buy Rottweilers in Canton Zurich from 2025. The decision stems from a pair of recent attacks by such dogs on a number of people, including children who were injured. The two incidents occurred in late October in Adlikon and early December in Winterthur.

According to the cantonal government, the ban is intended to protect the public. The size and powerful bites of Rottweilers can cause particularly serious injuries. Currently, about 350 such dogs are registered in the canton.

Those who already own them will, for their part, have to apply for a license. The specimens will also undergo a character assessment in order to assess their potential danger.

It’s not the first breed to end up on the Zurich authorities’ blacklist. American Bull Terriers, Pitbull Terriers and American Staffordshire Terriers have been banned since 2010.

