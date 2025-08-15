Does your country of residence offer an e-ID?
What advantages or fears do you see in this digital tool? As Swiss citizens gear up to vote on a law on electronic identity (e-ID) on September 28, we want to hear about your experience with digital identification systems.
Has your country of residence already introduced such a digital ID tool? Does it make your life easier? Do you have concerns about data security or privacy? In your opinion, should Switzerland follow the same model?

I have been living in Sweden for some time now and have only noticed the positive aspects of an electronic ID. It makes many things easier in everyday life and access to various services is very advantageous.
Ich wohne seit geraumer Zeit in Schweden und stelle nur positive Aspekte einer elektronischen ID fest. Es erleichtert vieles im Alltag und der Zugang zu diversen Dienstleistungen ist sehr Vorteilhaft.

It's a solution that brings more benefits than drawbacks
C’est une solution qui apporte plus de bénéfice que d’inconvénients

In France, where I live for part of the year, the e-ID is becoming more widespread and for the moment I can only congratulate myself. The rest of the year I live in Morocco in a rural area where it sometimes takes weeks for the mail to reach me. I wasn't able to vote in the last election because I didn't receive my voting papers in time. A few years ago, the e-ID was used (Vaud) and I don't understand why the experiment wasn't repeated.
En France, où je réside une partie de l'année, l'e-ID se généralise et pour le moment je n'ai qu'à m'en féliciter. Je vis le reste de l'année au Maroc dans une zone rurale où le courrier met parfois des semaines à me parvenir. Je n'ai pas pu voter lors de la dernière votation n'ayant pas reçu le matériel de vote dans les temps. Il y a quelques années, l'e-ID avait été utilisé (Vaud) et je ne comprends pas pourquoi l'expérience n'a pas été renouvelée.

@georgesglardon@gmail.com
It's not too serious. If you have a good address, if you work, if you're well known, there shouldn't be any problem, and with social networks, even less.
Ce n'est pas trop grave. Si vous avez une adresse correcte, que vous travaillez, que vous êtes connu, il ne devrait pas y avoir de problème,et avec les réseaux sociaux, encore moins.
