Eurovision: Basel budgets CHF500,000 to tackle cyber attacks

Basel budgets 500,000 francs to defend against cyber attacks
Keystone-SDA
Listen to the article
Listening the article
Toggle language selector
English (US)
English (British)
Generated with artificial intelligence.
The Basel City Council has announced the expected expenditure for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in detail. This includes a request for half a million francs for defense against cyber attacks.
This content was published on
August 31, 2024 - 10:44
The local parliament will decide on the net expenditure of around CHF35 million ($42 million) on September 11. The local parliament expects the largest expenditure item to be around CHF14.6 million for infrastructure and revenue loss in the St. Jakob area, as it wrote in a statement.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In the area of security, rescue and cyber security, it anticipates expenditure of around CHF7.9 million. Cyber defense is playing an increasingly important role at international events.
More
More
Eurovision Song Contest 2025 to be staged in Basel
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Basel beats the rival bid of Geneva to stage the prestigious, but costly, event.
Read more: Eurovision Song Contest 2025 to be staged in Basel
The canton is expecting tens of thousands of fans. The cantonal government expects the ESC 2025 to generate “considerable” financial added value.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look
here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Articles in this story
More
Second hottest Swiss August since records began in 1864
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Average temperature so far has been 17 degrees Celcius, 2.7 degrees above the 1991-2020 norm.
Read more: Second hottest Swiss August since records began in 1864
More
Basel overjoyed at hosting Eurovision Song Contest
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Mixed emotions as Basel named as Eurovision Song Contest host, beating a rival bid from Geneva.
Read more: Basel overjoyed at hosting Eurovision Song Contest
More
Swiss wolf culls designed to protect livestock and people
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Preventative wolf culling set to take place in Switzerland.
Read more: Swiss wolf culls designed to protect livestock and people
More
Male chicks identified before hatching in Switzerland
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Technology adds latest chapter to controversial topic of male chicks in the egg production industry.
Read more: Male chicks identified before hatching in Switzerland
More
Social Democrats ‘wealthiest political party in Switzerland’
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Swiss Federal Audit Office releases latest political party funding figures.
Read more: Social Democrats ‘wealthiest political party in Switzerland’
More
Swiss doctors cleared to prescribe dance therapy
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Zurich trials 'social prescriptions' to alleviate chronic health issues that are not solved by conventional medicine.
Read more: Swiss doctors cleared to prescribe dance therapy
More
Eurovision Song Contest 2025 to be staged in Basel
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Basel beats the rival bid of Geneva to stage the prestigious, but costly, event.
Read more: Eurovision Song Contest 2025 to be staged in Basel
More
Zurich aims to stave off overtourism
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Study calls for a broader understanding of city tourism.
Read more: Zurich aims to stave off overtourism
More
No terrorist motive in attack on Jewish visitor to Davos
This content was published on
Aug 30, 2024
Attack on Orthodox Jewish tourist in Davos condemned by cantonal authorities.
Read more: No terrorist motive in attack on Jewish visitor to Davos
More
Swiss commission sees need for action in security policy
This content was published on
Aug 29, 2024
More spending on the army, defence cooperation with NATO and a revision of the neutrality policy: this is what a group of experts has recommended to the Swiss government.
Read more: Swiss commission sees need for action in security policy
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.