Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Life & Aging

Eurovision: Basel budgets CHF500,000 to tackle cyber attacks

Basel budgets 500,000 francs to defend against cyber attacks
Basel budgets 500,000 francs to defend against cyber attacks Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Eurovision: Basel budgets CHF500,000 to tackle cyber attacks
Listening: Eurovision: Basel budgets CHF500,000 to tackle cyber attacks

The Basel City Council has announced the expected expenditure for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in detail. This includes a request for half a million francs for defense against cyber attacks.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The local parliament will decide on the net expenditure of around CHF35 million ($42 million) on September 11. The local parliament expects the largest expenditure item to be around CHF14.6 million for infrastructure and revenue loss in the St. Jakob area, as it wrote in a statement.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In the area of security, rescue and cyber security, it anticipates expenditure of around CHF7.9 million. Cyber defense is playing an increasingly important role at international events.

More

The canton is expecting tens of thousands of fans. The cantonal government expects the ESC 2025 to generate “considerable” financial added value.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
50 Likes
70 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Commission sees great need for action in security policy

More

Swiss commission sees need for action in security policy

This content was published on More spending on the army, defence cooperation with NATO and a revision of the neutrality policy: this is what a group of experts has recommended to the Swiss government.

Read more: Swiss commission sees need for action in security policy

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR