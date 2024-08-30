Eurovision Song Contest 2025 to be staged by Basel

The main venue will be Basel’s St Jakobshalle. The costs for the ESC are estimated by the Basel government at between CHF30 million and CHF35 million.
The city will be in the spotlight of millions of people: During the three live television shows from Malmö, Sweden, in 2024, 163 million people watched the music performances, including almost 800,000 from Switzerland alone.
The ESC is returning to Switzerland for the first time in 36 years following Nemo’s surprise victory last spring. In 1988, Céline Dion won the contest for Switzerland with the song ‘Ne partez pas sans moi’ in the Irish capital Dublin, after which the event was held at the Palais de Beaulieu in Lausanne the following year.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
