Swiss onion growers complain about poor weather and pests

In mid-October, 15,500 tonnes of onions were in storage. This is well below the 2020 and 2022 figures of over 20,000 tonnes. Yields per hectare are trending downwards, Matija Nuic, director of the Association of Swiss Vegetable Producers, told the Agricultural Information Service on Monday. About 40% of the Swiss onion crop is grown in the Bernese Seeland. Other growing areas are in St. Gallen and Vaud.
The heavy rainfall was the biggest challenge. Fungal diseases attacked the onions and spread in the damp environment. This also impairs the storage life. According to Nuic, it is uncertain how the onions will keep.
More
More
Emergency pesticide approvals: Is your health at risk?
This content was published on
The arrival of new pests and the phasing out of more toxic pesticides has forced Europe to resort to emergency approvals to deal with outbreaks.
A lack of suitable plant protection products is causing headaches for the industry. According to the information provided, crops can no longer be adequately protected. New active ingredients are not available in time due to the lengthy approval procedures and administrative hurdles, according to the association’s magazine Der Gemüsebau.
The information on the state of the onion crop coincided with the traditional Zibelemärit onion festival that began in Bern on Monday morning. Tens of thousands of visitors are expected to attend.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Swiss Politics
Swiss reject plans for bigger motorways and extra rights for landlords
This content was published on
The Federal Criminal Court has acquitted UBS following appeal proceedings in connection with money laundering charges linked to the Bulgarian mafia. The bank inherited the case from Credit Suisse.
This content was published on
The Swiss Federal Railways (SBB/CFF) timetable change on December 15 will bring improvements for commuters. It will also have new night-time connections on long-distance and regional services.
Morges fatal shooting: police officer acted in self-defence, prosecutors conclude
This content was published on
The police officer who shot dead a black man at Morges train station in western Switzerland in 2021 acted self-defence, the Office of the Attorney General of canton Vaud have concluded.
Gender wage gap is shrinking in Switzerland – slowly
This content was published on
The gender wage gap is narrowing in Switzerland, although it remains sizeable and partly unexplained: in 2022 women earned on average 16.2% less than their male counterparts.
Swiss national among five survivors rescued after tourist yacht sank in Egypt’s Red Sea
This content was published on
Egyptian naval forces rescued five people on Tuesday, including a Swiss citizen, and recovered four bodies, a day after a tourist yacht carrying 44 passengers sank in the Red Sea.
Initiative launched for tougher environmental rules for Swiss financial industry
This content was published on
An alliance of political parties and business and environmental groups has launched a people's initiative calling for stricter environmental rules for the Swiss finance sector.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.