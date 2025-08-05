The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Global trade

Are you noticing or anticipating any changes in your life as a result of the new trade rules introduced by the US?

Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

On Friday, August 1, US President Donald Trump announced a 39% tariff rate on Switzerland — one of the highest in the world.

How do you think your life could be impacted by the US tariff policy? Let us know.

