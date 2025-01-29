Eurovision 2025: Malmö hands over to Basel as tickets go on sale

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Malmö presents Basel with a Nemo coat to pass on the baton
Malmö presents Basel with a Nemo coat to pass on the baton Keystone-SDA
On Tuesday, Malmö officially passed the baton to Basel, which will host the 69th Eurovision Song Contest. From 10am on Wednesday, the first tickets for the final week of the event will go on sale.

Only those who registered in advance can buy tickets.

Including rehearsals, there will be nine shows in total, held in the afternoons and evenings. Tickets range from 40 to 350 Swiss Francs. The final is set for May 17 at 9pm in the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, near the German border.

Additional sales dates for Eurovision 2025 tickets

The most sought-after of the roughly 60,000 tickets are expected to sell out quickly. However, the organisers aren’t releasing all tickets at once. According to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), there will be additional sales dates. There will also be a platform later on where people who can’t attend can resell their tickets. “Tickets can only be resold at the original printed price,” the EBU said.

People who registered in advance received a code to order up to four tickets on ticketcorner.ch. The organisers aim to prevent resellers from snapping up tickets, as often happens with concerts, and selling them at higher prices later.

Around half a million registrations were received. The provider has since tried to filter out fake accounts and resellers. Swiss Radio and Television did not disclose to the German news agency DPA how many remained.

From January 30, tickets for the public viewing of the final on May 17 at St. Jakob-Park stadium will be available without pre-registration. The stadium can accommodate 36,000 fans. Before the final broadcast, there will be a 90-minute pre-show featuring, among others, Baby Lasagna. The Croatian singer took second place at the 2024 ESC in Malmö with the song Rim Tim Tagi Dim, behind the Swiss act by Nemo.

On Tuesday, as Malmö officially passed the baton to Basel, the allocation of countries to the two semi-finals was decided by drawing lots. The Swiss public will vote in the first semi-final.

At the start of Tuesday’s ceremony at Basel’s Kunstmuseum, Carina Nilsson, President of the Malmö parliament, urged the Basel organisers to “capitalise on their regional and national characteristics” and “uphold the values of democracy and human rights.” Conradin Cramer, President of the Basel-Stadt government, expressed his delight that Basel’s citizens had “strongly supported” the organisers’ project with their vote last November.

As a symbol, the city of Malmö donated the extravagant coat worn by Swiss artist Nemo at the candidate presentation in Sweden last May, just days before his victory. The back of the coat now bears the inscription “From Malmö to Basel with Love.”

