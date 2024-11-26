Geneva police investigate suspected parcel bomb

A major police operation was launched in Geneva on November 25 to investigate the reported parcel bomb explosion. Keystone-SDA

Geneva police carried out a major operation in the Grange-Canal district in the east of the city on Monday afternoon, following reports that a parcel bomb had exploded in an apartment building and injured a child.

The Geneva police have not given any further details and an investigation is underway.

An announcement will be made on Tuesday, police spokesperson Henny Martinoni told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday evening, confirming several media reports.

If explosives are involved, the case will probably be forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG), the police said.

A similar incident occurred in Geneva in August, when a man was injured when he picked up a garbage bag that exploded. It had been left outside his apartment door in the Saint-Jean district. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland took up the case and an investigation is still ongoing.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

