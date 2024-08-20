Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News

Exploding rubbish bag leaves man injured in Geneva

apartment building geneva
The scene of the explosion in the Saint-Jean district of Geneva. Keystone/Magali Girardin
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Exploding rubbish bag leaves man injured in Geneva

A man was injured in the leg on Tuesday morning after a rubbish bag left in front of his Geneva apartment exploded when he picked it up.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The Geneva Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has opened an investigation into the incident, confirmed to Keystone-ATS the information provided by several local media.

The event occurred shortly before 7:30am. Liquid was reportedly seeping out of the bag which exploded; it may have been a small homemade bomb, triggered by a mechanism.

The man’s building is currently being searched for any other bags or suspicious objects. Residents were advised to stay at home, and if they needed to leave, they would be accompanied by a police officer or firefighter, the Geneva Public Prosecutor’s Office said.

Specialists from the Zurich Forensic Science Institute were meanwhile expected on site to determine the cause of the explosion, explained the Geneva prosecutor’s office.

If confirmed to have been an attack, the case would be transferred to the Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG).

The injured man’s wife and two children were in the flat when the explosion occurred. They were not injured. The victim, whose life is not in danger, was not previously known to courts or the police.

Adapted from French by DeepL/dos

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

