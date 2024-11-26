Geneva police investigate suspected parcel bomb

Geneva police carried out a major operation in the Grange-Canal district in the east of the city on Monday afternoon, following reports that a parcel bomb had exploded in an apartment building and injured a child.
Deutsch
Grosseinsatz der Polizei in Genf – Quartierteil abgesperrt
A similar incident occurred in Geneva in August, when a man was injured when he picked up a garbage bag that exploded. It had been left outside his apartment door in the Saint-Jean district. The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland took up the case and an investigation is still ongoing.
