Government plans to invest over CHF16bn in Swiss rail network

View of railway construction site in Lausanne, May 2, 2024. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

The federal government intends to invest CHF16.4 billion ($18.1 billion) in railway infrastructure between 2025 and 2028, CHF2 billion more than for the current period.

The larger financial envelope will go towards compensating for rising prices but also to provide more resources to the railways, the government said a press statement on Wednesday. The additional resources will be used in particular to implement projects to promote accessibility for people with disabilities.

More broadly, the package will give railways the necessary means to renovate their aging infrastructure. They will be able to maintain the quality of the rail network, modernise it if necessary and adapt it to the current state of technology, the government said.

As well as finances, the government expects the railways to guarantee better safety on the rail network and the performance of the infrastructure.

The Federal Council notes that overall Switzerland’s rail infrastructure is in fairly good condition but with heavy traffic. Federal expenditure for operations and the maintenance is financed by the federal railway infrastructure fund.

For the 2025-2028 period, the government has also requested a credit of CHF185 million for investment contributions in private sorting and trans-shipment facilities.

The Federal Council intends to continue to encourage rail freight and the transfer of transalpine transport of goods. Financing is ensured via a tax on mineral oils used as fuels and by other allocated resources.

Adapted from French by DeepL/sb

