Historic Swiss bathhouse on Lake Constance destroyed in a fire
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Historic Swiss bathhouse on Lake Constance destroyed in a fire
In the northern Swiss town of Rorschach, the 100-year-old Badhütte (bathing hut) on the shores of Lake Constance burned down early Monday morning. Because the building stands on stilts in the water, fighting the fire has been difficult.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Das Löschen der im See stehenden Badhütte ist aufwendig
Original
According to the St. Gallen cantonal police, the emergency services were deployed in large numbers. The fire department and the lake rescue service were able to contain the flames at the historic wooden Badhütte, but the bathing hut was lost entirely, the police said.
Police spokesperson Florian Schneider told the Keystone-SDA news agency this morning that the task now was to extinguish the embers. This is not easy because the bathing hut, the only one of its kind on the Swiss side of the lake, stands on stilts in the lake and is scaffolded. The fire department is therefore organising a floating platform.
Building in danger of collapsing
The building is in danger of collapsing. According to Schneider, it must be secured so that forensic experts can enter it safely to investigate the cause of the fire.
The bathhouse is covered in scaffolding due to roof renovation work. Whether there is a connection between the construction work and the fire was not yet known on Monday morning, Schneider said.
The fire alarm was received by the cantonal emergency call centre at 3:30am. When the first emergency services arrived, the venerable building was already fully engulfed in flames, the police wrote in a statement. According to the police, no injuries are known.
Translated from German with DeepL/gw
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Culture
Wealth is not all: how gentrification in Zurich has led to housing shortage
Trump picks Callista Gingrich as ambassador to Switzerland
This content was published on
Incoming United States president Donald Trump has named Callista Gingrich as the next ambassador to Switzerland. Gingrich was posted to the Vatican under Trump's previous term.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.