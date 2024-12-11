Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
News
Life & Aging

Millions live with genital herpes according to the WHO

Millions of people live with genital herpes according to the WHO
Millions of people live with genital herpes according to the WHO Keystone-SDA
Millions live with genital herpes according to the WHO
Listening: Millions live with genital herpes according to the WHO

According to an estimate by the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one in five people between the ages of 15 and 49 worldwide live with a genital herpes infection. That is a total of 846 million people.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

At least one person is infected every second – that equates to 42 million people per year, according to a WHO study published in the journal Sexually Transmitted Infections. The estimates relate to the year 2020.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Genital herpes is one of the most common sexually transmitted diseases and increases the risk of infection with the AIDS virus HIV. About 90% of those infected have no or inconspicuous symptoms. If symptoms do occur, they can be a painful rash in the genital area and a fever.

The herpes viruses remain in the body for life and can lead to repeated outbreaks. According to the Geneva-based WHO, this can be serious for babies if their mother becomes infected late in pregnancy and infects the child during birth.

Protection with condoms

Because the genitals are affected, shame and stigma prevent people from talking about the disease, write the authors of the study. They call for new therapies and vaccinations. According to the study, genital herpes costs $35 billion a year, for example through treatment costs and productivity losses when infected people are ill.

According to the authors, the use of condoms can reduce the risk of infection. Anyone who has symptoms following an infection should refrain from having sex in order to avoid infecting their partner.

News

Banks seek fewer staff, fourth consecutive month of decline

More

Swiss banks seeking fewer staff

This content was published on Swiss banks sought fewer staff in November making it the fourth consecutive month of decline in job vacancies.

Read more: Swiss banks seeking fewer staff

