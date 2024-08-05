Switzerland faces shortage of pediatricians

Switzerland is facing a shortage of paediatricians, which could mean inadequate care for children in rural regions, a medical association has warned.

Due to a lack of data, it is difficult to quantify the shortage throughout Switzerland, said Marc Sidler, President of the Professional Association of Paediatricians, in an interview with Tamedia. It is estimated that there is a shortage of several hundred pediatricians.

The number of children and adolescents being cared for by general practitioners is not recorded. There are also too few of them in rural areas, said the association president. It is also difficult to find a successor for a practice in paediatrics. In urban regions, cooperation – for example with a nearby children’s hospital – is easier.

The problems in finding a successor are also linked to the younger generation’s desire to work part-time, said Sidler. Paediatricians work an average of four days a week, while female paediatricians work three days. The proportion of women in paediatrics is two thirds. More trained paediatricians are therefore needed, said the association president.

The association is hoping for more support from the Federal Office of Public Health. “You tend to get the impression that obstacles are constantly being put in your way – with all the regulations, checks and inspections in which you can see no added value,” said Sidler. The time spent on this is lost for the patients.

An example of this is the bureaucracy surrounding medical certificates. Depending on the employer, a certificate is required very quickly these days, said Sidler. Apprentices sometimes need a certificate for sickness-related absences on the very first day. “In my opinion, this is a trend that is going in the wrong direction,” said the association president.

