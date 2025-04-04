The underground car park murderer who shocked Switzerland

1 minute

In the 1990s Caroline H murdered two women, and almost killed a third, in Zurich – but there were no clear motives for her crimes. The young woman was also accused of around 40 fires. This 2008 documentary film looks back at the story behind these violent crimes and Caroline H’s cruelty and indifference that shocked the small Alpine nation.

(Click on CC button on screen above to set captions and language).