Tragic weekend in Swiss waters: three bodies recovered

The Zurich city police reported that the boy jumped into the water and never resurfaced. Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Swiss authorities recovered three bodies from local waters over the weekend, with one incident occurring in Zurich and two in Zug.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA

Zurich incident

A 15-year-old boy drowned in Zurich’s Limmat River on Saturday evening. The city police reported that the boy jumped into the water and never resurfaced. Rescue efforts, which included several patrols and a helicopter, continued through Sunday morning when his body was finally recovered by a lifeguard.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

In a separate incident on Saturday evening, a 29-year-old man was rescued from the Limmat with minor injuries after being found floating and calling for help.

Zug incidents

In Zug, two bodies were discovered on Saturday. The first, a man’s body, was found in Lake Aegeri a few metres from the shore. Despite resuscitation attempts by private individuals and a lifeguard, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly thereafter, emergency services were called to Hünenberg See, where the lifeless body of a woman was found on the shore of Lake Zug. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the deceased in Zug remain unknown, and investigations are ongoing. According to a spokesperson for the Zug cantonal police, there is no indication of third-party involvement. Both bodies have been sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Zurich to determine the cause of death.

+Swiss village of Lauterbrunnen mulls Venice-style tourist entry charge

Repeated tragedies in Swiss waters

Drownings in Swiss waters are tragically common. Approximately a week ago, the search for a Romanian man who drowned in the Linth near St Gallen was suspended. In late June, a man’s body and a sailing boat were found at a depth of 80 metres in Lake Zug. Three days prior, a male body was discovered by kayakers in Lake Constance.

+Dead bodies in Lake Constance: German investigators identify Swiss man

According to the Swiss Life Saving Association (SLRG), Switzerland averages 45 drowning deaths per year, primarily in lakes and rivers. In 2023, 36 people drowned in Swiss waters. The previous year saw the highest number of drowning victims in almost two decades, with 63 deaths, nearly 40% above the long-term average. The last comparable spike was in 2003, a particularly hot summer.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.