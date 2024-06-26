Dead bodies in Lake Constance: German investigators identify Swiss man

The exact cause of death and the second man’s identity are now being investigated further. Keystone / Ennio Leanza

German police have identified one of the two bodies recently discovered in Lake Constance. It is the body of a 79-year-old man from Chur in Switzerland, said a spokesman for the Lindau criminal investigation department on Wednesday.

The body was found at the weekend by a boater on Lake Constance near the mouth of the Rhine. The man had been missing since November. According to the spokesman, Swiss authorities had assumed he took his own life.

The second male body, which was found in the Austrian part of Lake Constance at the weekend, has not yet been identified, an Austrian police spokeswoman told the German press agency, DPA. According to the police, the autopsy has so far only revealed that the man’s death can probably not be blamed on someone else. The exact cause of death and the second man’s identity are now being investigated further.

