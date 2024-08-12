Zurich Zoo euthanises 49-year-old elephant

The elephant named Ceyla-Himali was no longer able to stand up on her own on Saturday morning, Zurich Zoo said on Monday. Following a further assessment, it was decided to euthanise the elephant for animal welfare reasons.
With Ceyla-Himali, who comes from an elephant orphanage in Sri Lanka, Zurich Zoo has lost its oldest elephant. Barely a year old, she was flown to Switzerland in March 1976. She gave birth to six calves and helped raise many others.
The elephant turned 49 on July 1, a venerable age for an Asian elephant. In recent years, Ceyla-Himali had been suffering increasingly from age-related problems. Her kidneys, in particular, were no longer functioning optimally.
After Ceyla-Himali’s death, her two offspring Panang (35) and Farha (19) will continue to live in the elephant park. The zoo hopes that they will reproduce with the male elephant Thai.
