Men accused of plot to attack Jews in UK face trial next year

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Two men will go on trial next year charged with planning to attack and kill members of the Jewish community and others with automatic weapons in northwest England, a London court heard on Friday.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, and Amar Hussein, 50, were charged earlier this month with the preparation of terrorist acts between December 2023 and May this year, involving the purchase of firearms, conducting reconnaissance and making attack plans.

“They planned to conduct an ISIL or Daesh inspired terrorist attack in the UK during which it is alleged they intended causing multiple fatalities using automatic weapons,” prosecutor Jocelyn Ledward told a hearing at London’s Old Bailey court.

“The main targets of their attack plans were the Jewish community in the northwest of England and members of both law enforcement and military.”

A third man, Walid Saadaoui’s younger brother Bilel, 35, has also been charged with failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism. The men, who are in custody and appeared by videolink for Friday’s hearing, are yet to enter a plea to the accusations.

Judge Jeremy Baker told the men their trial was scheduled for October next year and they will next appear in court on Oct. 25.