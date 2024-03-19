Moldova expels Russian diplomat over polling stations in breakaway region

CHISINAU (Reuters) -Moldova on Tuesday expelled a Russian diplomat over the opening of polling stations for Russia’s presidential election in the breakaway region of Transdniestria after summoning the Russian ambassador.

The ministry has twice called in Moscow’s envoy, Oleg Vasnetsov, to protest about the opening of the polling stations in Transdniestria, an unrecognised pro-Russian enclave, despite Moldova’s opposition.

Pro-European President Maia Sandu said the Russian move indicated a lack of respect for Moldova’s sovereignty and promised a government response at a press conference on Monday.

The envoy, Vasnetsov, said Moscow would draw up a response to what he described as an unfriendly act by Moldova, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

The country’s relations with Russia have become strained since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which Moldova’s government has strongly condemned.

Moldova told Russia to drastically reduce the size of its embassy to 25 from 80 last summer to establish parity with Moldova’s representation in Moscow.

“We don’t want a relationship with a regime that kills innocent people every day,” Sandu said about relations with Russia on Monday.

Sandu’s government expelled the unnamed Russian diplomat on Tuesday in protest against the opening of six polling stations in Transdniestria instead of one polling station in Moldova’s capital Chisinau as previously agreed.

The Russian ambassador dismissed the complaints last week, saying that polling stations were meant to ensure Russian citizens could participate in the election.

