‘The best advice is to seek help’

Simona Aebersold, a 23-year-old athlete from Brügg, is already a 7-time world championship medallist in orienteering. In an interview with SWI swissinfo.ch, she explains some of the challenges of being both a student and a top athlete. 

This content was published on September 19, 2021 - 10:00

Orienteering is a family tradition and just "something I've always done", explains Aebersold. The athlete is starting her ninth semester this autumn after a year-long break from her studies for military service. During this time, she was away a lot for training and it wasn't possible to study on the side. "Now, of course, I'm even more excited to start again. But clearly, sport is always the first priority for me."

