A just democracy is a robust democracy
Polarisation, social divisions, distrust and inequality: How can people in democracies push back against the negative dynamics emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic?This content was published on November 23, 2021 - 08:45
At the International Forum Zofingen, SWI swissinfo.ch asked international and Swiss democracy experts for some answers to some fundamental challenges facing today's democracies. This includes perspectives from Matt Qvortrup, Coventry University/UK, Estefania Cuero, diversity advisor/Switzerland, Yascha Mounk, Harvard University/US, Sanija Ameti, Operation Libero/Switzerland and Zoltán Tibor Pállinger, Swiss Director of Andrassy University Budapest/Hungary.
