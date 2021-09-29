A Swiss film on why it's hard to help people

The documentary “That Girl” by Swiss director Cornelia Gantner shows how laborious development aid can be, even for locals.

Gladys Shonga-Furrer grew up in rural Zambia. At 16, she dropped out of school because her parents ran out of money. Gladys refused to be married off and instead went to a town to work and finance her own education.

Years later, she and her Swiss husband Thomas provided development aid in a remote Zambian village: they built a farm, a bridge and a school. But even as a local, Gladys faced considerable challenges: instead of helping to maintain the bridge, villagers demanded handouts from Gladys, the authorities dragged their feet over permits, and the mayor was offended because he diddn’t receive free eggs from Glady and Thomas.

Rich Swiss philanthropist Cornelia Gantner not only supported the project financially, but also made a film about it. For years, she accompanied Gladys in her everyday life. The result is a stark portrait of development aid.