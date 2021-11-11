Voting on better conditions for nurses
Swiss nurses are calling for better working conditions in an initiative being put to the vote on November 28.This content was published on November 11, 2021 - 08:47
The people’s initiative was launched by the Alliance of Healthcare Professions, an umbrella group of more than 10 professional and trade union organisations. The Alliance wants the government and the cantons to beef up nurses’ training and guarantee certain working conditions and salaries.
For its part, the government says the initiative goes too far. While it shares the main concerns of the Alliance, it believes that it is not up to the confederation to regulate working conditions. This video explains what’s at stake when voters go to the polls on November 28.
