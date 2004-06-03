It doesn’t take much to get a football game going. All you need is a ball, or if one isn’t available then perhaps an empty beer can will do, or even a plastic bag.



This photo gallery travels from Afghanistan to Brazil, with stops along the way in India, Iraq, Russia, Portugal, Liberia and the Palestinian territories. Proof that football can be played anywhere at any time.



Kabul, Afghanistan, November 26, 2001 (Keystone)