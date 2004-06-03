It doesn’t take much to get a football game going. All you need is a ball, or if one isn’t available then perhaps an empty beer can will do, or even a plastic bag.
This photo gallery travels from Afghanistan to Brazil, with stops along the way in India, Iraq, Russia, Portugal, Liberia and the Palestinian territories. Proof that football can be played anywhere at any time.
Kabul, Afghanistan, November 26, 2001 (Keystone)
Kosovo, May 27, 1999 (Keystone)
Jammu, India, June 17, 2002 (Keystone)
Baghdad, Iraq, March 10, 2003 (Keystone)
Tikrit, Iraq, December 30, 2003 (Keystone)
St Petersburg, Russia, April 22, 1999 (Keystone)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 7, 1999 (Keystone)
Paris, France, March 15, 2001 (Keystone)
Leiria, Portugal, April 2004 (Keystone)
Monrovia, Liberia, August 22, 2003 (Keystone)
Al Azariya, Palestinian territories, May 19, 2004 (Keystone)
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, December 22, 2003 (Keystone)