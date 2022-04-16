New ways of creating and selling in the digital art world

The final installment in the series explores the work of Dirk Koy, a Swiss artist in the rapidly growing digital art scene.

This content was published on April 16, 2022 - 09:00

Dirk Koy makes art using tools including 3D cameras, drones, and computers. Because digital images, videos, and animations can in theory be randomly downloaded and copied by anyone, they are bought and sold using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

NFTs, operated through the blockchain, are digital documents which provide proof of who the sole actual owner of an artwork is. But while NFTs provide artists with new economic opportunities, they also have downsides, notably when it comes to their ecological impact.

This video portrait is part of the “Digital offensive” series by Swiss public television SRF. It looks at the work of five young people trying to make a difference in the digital world. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)