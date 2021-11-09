The risk of dioxin contamination is rarely monitored in French-speaking Switzerland, according to a report by Swiss public television RTS. Experts fear that dioxin cases like in Lausanne may exist elsewhere across the country.

This content was published on November 9, 2021 - 09:00

Journalists found that many authorities in French-speaking regions have never carried out soil analyses near incineration plants, which are at risk for this type of pollution.

This comes following cases of dioxin pollution in the city of Lausanne on Lake Geneva. In October 2021, the Lausanne authorities announced that much of the soil in the centre of the city is contaminated with dioxin.

The pollution, which is worse than had been previously thought, raises many questions about the possible impact, consequences, the future decontamination of the affected sites and the huge clean-up costs.

The Vaud authorities claim that the Lausanne dioxin case is unique. But other cantons are reportedly looking into possible dioxin pollution near waste incineration plants.



