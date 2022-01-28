Gaming influencer on Twitch

Millions of people watch others play games on live streaming portals. One of the biggest such platforms is Twitch.

This content was published on January 28, 2022 - 09:00

It's where you can find Stefanie "Stefy" Holenweg. Under the name "8bitblonde", she is one of the best-known Twitch users in Switzerland. She gives us a glimpse into her world, which is not just about games but also about social encounters.

Private topics, such as heartbreak, are also discussed in her community. Stefy sees this as one of the advantages of the medium: In the stream, participants can decide how much they want to reveal about themselves.

This video portrait is the third in the “Digital offensive” series by Swiss public television SRF. It looks at the work of five young people trying to make a difference in the digital world. (SRF/swissinfo.ch).



