This content was published on March 10, 2010 5:53 PM Mar 10, 2010 - 17:53

Modern jazz / poetry. Ach Anna is an album which embraces music and spoken word at its best. Zurich tenor saxofonist Jochen Baldes and his quintet create subtle spaces for Hamburg poet and 6th band member Nicolai Kobus, who recites from his famed Seufzerkalendarium (Sigh Calendar). Luckily this attempt to mix language and music does never run the risk of sounding artificial. This is a true highlight on record!

Prolog & Januar

Jochen Baldes 'Kobal

Links

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.