Leap of Faith

The dizzying south face of Poncione d’Alnasca, a wild mountain that dominates the Verzasca Valley in southern Switzerland, has always attracted the best climbers in the world.

This content was published on June 24, 2022 - 09:00

Sottosopra (RSI)

In the fall of 2020, Matteo Della Bordella and his climbing partner, Alessandro Zeni, tackled the spectacular and dizzying 600-metre reddish-yellow granite south face of Poncione d'Alnasca. The imposing mountain is located in the Verzasca Valley in Italian-speaking canton Ticino. Follow the duo as they work their way up. Some of their leaps into the void to reach the next handhold are true acts of faith.

