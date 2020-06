Life is slowly returning to normal in Switzerland: there are very few new Covid-19 infections and people are no longer being fined for ignoring social distancing rules. But the danger is still out there for high risk patients such as Sandra Lutz and Reto Weibel. They’ve both had organ transplants, and Reto also suffers from cystic fibrosis, a genetic disorder that mostly affects the lungs. They told their stories via Skype and phone.