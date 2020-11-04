Swiss Made Mettler soap First step of the manufacturing process: the vegetable oils are heated to 70° C. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Caustic soda and then glycerine (about 70%) are added to the mixing tank. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Pure alcohol is then added to the mixture to trigger hot saponification. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The soap hardens and is then reheated slightly to become liquid. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch It's left to rest for two days to solidify. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The recipe and the industrial process are carefully kept secret. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Three steps are necessary before obtaining a final product. Between each step, you have to wait for the soap to harden. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Mettler's female operators are all of foreign origin. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The quality must be impeccable to be awarded the "handmade in Switzerland" label. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch A bit of poetry amid the glycerine waste. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch At each stage of production, the hands of the operators come into action. Only a few tasks are semi-automated. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Mettler has been produced according to the same recipe since 1929. The only change: animal fat has been replaced by vegetable fat. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Before packing, the soaps are levelled by hand. This is called embossing. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch This content was published on November 4, 2020 - 10:30 November 4, 2020 - 10:30 See in other languages: 5 Deutsch (de) So entstehen Mettler-Seifen Italiano (it) Mettler Seifen Português (pt) Sabão da marca Mettler 中文 (zh) 梅特勒-西芬(Mettler Seifen) Français (fr) Mettler Seifen High salaries aren’t what they seem in Switzerland If you are a male banker, a Swiss diplomat or a foreign CEO in Switzerland, chances are you are living quite comfortably. Tags: Swissmade Work Business Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
