Mettler soap

  • First step of the manufacturing process: the vegetable oils are heated to 70° C. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Caustic soda and then glycerine (about 70%) are added to the mixing tank. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Pure alcohol is then added to the mixture to trigger hot saponification. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The soap hardens and is then reheated slightly to become liquid. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • It's left to rest for two days to solidify. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The recipe and the industrial process are carefully kept secret. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Three steps are necessary before obtaining a final product. Between each step, you have to wait for the soap to harden. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Mettler's female operators are all of foreign origin. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The quality must be impeccable to be awarded the "handmade in Switzerland" label. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • A bit of poetry amid the glycerine waste. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • At each stage of production, the hands of the operators come into action. Only a few tasks are semi-automated. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Mettler has been produced according to the same recipe since 1929. The only change: animal fat has been replaced by vegetable fat. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Before packing, the soaps are levelled by hand. This is called embossing. © Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
