This content was published on December 4, 2018 5:32 PM Dec 4, 2018 - 17:32

The first Braille book printed in French-speaking Switzerland is finally on the shelves, after a long process of 3 years. The printing was a challenge as nobody had the needed expertise in Braille printing. The book's aim is to sensitise seeing children about visual impairments.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up