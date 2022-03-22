Russian students’ hopes crushed by war

It is not only oligarchs who are suffering from international sanctions against Russia, but also ordinary people like students studying in Switzerland.

This content was published on March 22, 2022 - 16:17

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001. More from this author | Multimedia With input from Isobel Leybold-Johnson

The exclusion of Russia from the international payment messaging system (SWIFT) has stopped many students in Switzerland from receiving money from their families back home. Swiss universities have shown solidarity with the Russian as well as Ukrainian students suffering from financial hardship. At the Geneva Conservatory of Music, a special fund has been set up to help students from both countries.

The problem is not only financial. The scholars’ career prospects have also suffered setbacks. Alexandra Moroz, an oboe student at the Conservatory in Geneva, says competitions are now closed to Russians. She dreamed of one day returning to Russia and joining an orchestra, but now doubts whether that will ever be possible.

Universities’ stance

Research cooperation with Russia is also an issue in Switzerland. On March 9, swissuniversities, the sector’s umbrella body, said universities should re-examine their scientific collaborations with universities in Russia and suspend them if necessary.

Swissuniversities stressed that it was however, “in favour of supporting institutions as well as researchers and students in Russia who are suffering from the current situation and who are committed, as far as possible, to the European system of values and law”.

It said that it wanted to protect Ukrainian and Russian researchers and students at Swiss universities.