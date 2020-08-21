Why is Switzerland so expensive?

You might have experienced it first-hand, or even just heard the legendary tales: Switzerland is eye-wateringly pricey. But do the people earning a Swiss wage see these sky-high costs the same way? Get this question and many others answered in this episode of ‘Switzerland Explained’ by SWI swissinfo.ch.

This content was published on August 21, 2020 - 13:00

See in another language: 1 Português (pt) Por que a Suíça é tão cara?

Compared with the European average, most products are more expensive in Switzerland. And the Swiss are very much aware of the price differences. A recent study concluded that Swiss businesses and consumers could save over CHF3.3 billion ($3.6 billion) a year if they were able to source such products abroad directly.

However, despite the high prices in Switzerland, the population’s financial situation is relatively more comfortable than that of neighbouring countries – and of most countries in the European Union.

Nevertheless, some 660,000 people in Switzerland are still living under the poverty line. That is, 1 in 8 people has difficulty making ends meet.