Switzerland's S permit for refugees from Ukraine

People fleeing the war in Ukraine will be granted an S permit upon arrival in Switzerland. It's the first time this permit will be issued since its introduction in 1999.

This content was published on March 16, 2022 - 08:47

RTS/cs

The protection status "S" was created following the Balkan conflicts in the 1990s but it was never used until now. It allows refugees to live and work in Switzerland for a year with an option to extend if necessary.

Some 2,100 Ukrainians have registered with Swiss authorities since the outbreak of the war on February 24. The United Nations says more than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine since the war started. The majority have travelled to Poland.

Between 50,000-60,000 Ukrainians could seek protection in Switzerland, according to Swiss justice minister Karin Keller-Sutter. The government said it had allocated 5,000 places in Swiss federal asylum centres for people fleeing the war. Some 45,000 places have been offered by private citizens in their homes.