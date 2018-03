This content was published on January 6, 2015 10:04 AM Jan 6, 2015 - 10:04

Wolfgang Beltracchi is responsible for the greatest art scandal in the post-war era. He forged over 200 paintings by the great masters and channelled them into the art market. In a small gallery in Bern he is now exhibiting his works for the first time. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

