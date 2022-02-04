SWI swissinfo.ch offers a selection of Swiss films chosen from the Swiss streaming platform Play Suisse to our international audience. These films are subtitled in English and are productions or co-productions of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), to which SWI swissinfo.ch also belongs.
The Planets Giant Slalom race
Every year the Evionnaz ski club organises an amateur giant slalom ski race on the mountain above the Valais village in southwest Switzerland.This content was published on February 4, 2022 - 08:45
The tradition has been passed on from generation to generation and has turned into a real family affair.
On the Saturday, villagers – young and old – climb the mountain above Mex to the Planets chalet, which was bought by people from Evionnaz and rebuilt between 1972-1975.
While some make the evening dinner – a local game delicacy – others prepare the piste for the next day’s locals-only race, trampling flat the deep snow and marking out the course. A Mass is usually celebrated in the chalet in the evening, along with numerous glasses of local wine.
Sunday is race day, a moment of local pride and joy. The Planets giant slalom race is an opportunity each year for the villagers to show off their skills and compete against their neighbours but also the chance to share a drink, a laugh and to relive precious memories.
“It's a bit of fun, it's not really about the competition, it's a nice day together,” says one of the co-organisers of the mythical race in the documentary by Swiss public television RTS.
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.